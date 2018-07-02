Culture Share

Istanbul's Hilye and Prayer Bead Museum | Traditional Art | Showcase

Call it a hobby or an obsession; people have been collecting art for millennia and for a myriad of reasons. Some acquire pieces of art purely for the love of it, some as a financial investment, while others see it as something that's simply done once they begin to move through certain social circles. In the end, there are as just as many motives as there are collectors. Showcase's Kerry Alexandra happened to meet up with one of them. Mehmet Cebi is one of Turkey's top art collectors who has amassed a vast and unique collection of Islamic art and founded The Hilye and Prayer Bead Museum in Istanbul.