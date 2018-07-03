POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US stress test clears 31 out of 35 big banks | Money Talks
The US Federal Reserve has released the final results of its annual 'stress tests' on the financial sector - and most banks passed with flying colours. Regulators say they're in much better shape than they were a decade ago when the global financial crisis brought many banks to the brink. But as Mobin Nasir reports, Deutsche Bank failed the test and that's raising fears over the future of the once mighty German banking giant. We speak to Max Wolff, chief economist at the Phoenix Group, for more on this.
July 3, 2018
