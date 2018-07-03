BizTech Share

Beijing eases foreign investment limits | Money Talks

China is slowly following through on its promise to open up its vast economy to the world by easing foreign investment limits on a range of industries, from banking to agriculture. The announcement comes one week before potentially damaging US tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of Chinese imports are due to come into effect. Patrick Fok has more from Hong Kong. We also speak to TRT World editor-at-large for further insight.