Burqa bans: Why are more countries banning face veils?
The Netherlands is the latest country in Europe to ban full face coverings in some public spaces. Far right groups have been leading the call to 'ban the burqa' for decades. Is it really about national security or a symptom of islamophobia? Joining us at the Roundtable is Anne-Elisabeth Moutet, French journalist and political commentator; Meghan Campbell, Deputy-Director of the Human Rights Hub at the University of Oxford; Aamna Mohdin, a reporter for Quartz; and Sahar Al-Faifi, from Muslim Engagement and Development. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
July 2, 2018
