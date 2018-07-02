World Share

Are burqa bans a blow to Muslim women’s rights?

The Netherlands is the latest country in Europe to ban full face coverings in some public spaces. Far right groups have been leading the call to 'ban the burqa' for decades. Is it really about national security or a symptom of islamophobia? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.