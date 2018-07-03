July 3, 2018
Trump’s supreme choice | Left wing landslide in Mexico | Sudan’s historic peace deal crumbles
A vacancy opens up as Justice Anthony Kennedy announces his retirement. How will Trump's new appointee reshape American life? Also a left wing landslide in Mexico, as the country elects a new President. Can Lopez Obrador end corruption and save the economy? And South Sudan's historic peace deal crumbles within hours. Who's to blame, and can it still be salvaged?
