World Share

Thailand Cave Rescue: Rescuers plan best way to free trapped team

In Thailand where rescue crews are trying to work out how to free 12 boys and their football coach from a cave, after finding them alive. Divers reached the group on Monday. They had become trapped by rising floodwaters more than a week ago. But with the wet season in full force, and thick muddy water impeding access to the cave, the army says the boys may have to remain where they are for several months - unless they learn to dive. Reagan Des Vignes reports.