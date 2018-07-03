POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
After the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, who’s going to be Trump’s next nominee?
03:37
World
After the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, who’s going to be Trump’s next nominee?
Justice Anthony Kennedy was considered one of the most important members of the Supreme Court because he was a swing vote on a number of contentious issues, including abortion rights and legalizing gay marriage. Despite being nominated by a Republican president, on certain issues anything but conservative. So how will the President Trump’s new pick for the Supreme Court change America? Christine Pirovolakis reports
July 3, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?