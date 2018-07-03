POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Could the Democrats block Trump’s nominee for the US Supreme Court?
19:40
World
Could the Democrats block Trump’s nominee for the US Supreme Court?
Donald Trump has the chance to install a new judge after the retirement of Justice Kennedy and it’s highly likely it will shift the court further to the right. So how will Trump’s new appointee reshape American life? Guests: Hans von Spakovsky Policy board member American Civil Rights Union Michael Johns Co-founder of the Tea Party Jake Faleschini Director of the Federal Courts Program Center for American Progress
July 3, 2018
