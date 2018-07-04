Culture Share

The world of art collecting | Showcase Special

In this special episode of Showcase, we explore the world of art collecting. Call it a hobby or an obsession; people have been doing it for millennia and for a myriad of reasons. Some acquire pieces of art purely for the love of it, some as a financial investment, while others see it as something that's simply done once they begin to move through certain social circles. In the end, there are as just as many motives as there are collectors. Showcase's Kerry Alexandra meets up with one of them - Mehmet Cebi is one of Turkey's top art collectors who has amassed a vast and unique collection of Islamic art. We also speak about the role of art consultants with gallerist, curator, artist representative and consultant Jessica Carlisle, who works as an Associate Director at London's House of the Nobleman. And later in the show, Showcase is joined by explorer, publisher, entrepreneur and the author of "A Poor Collector's Guide to Buying Great Art" Erling Kagge to talk about the practice of art collecting.