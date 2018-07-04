Syrian regime forces gain ground in Daraa | Myanmar’s military reforms? | Sexism in the World Cup

World Share

Syria's revolution is being buried where it was born. Bashar al Assad's forces gain ground in Daraa province, forcing a quarter of a million people to flee. Is it almost over for the opposition? Meanwhile, Myanmar fires one of its top generals after he's accused of atrocities against the Royhinga. Is the military reforming, or saving face? And we debate whether coverage of the World Cup's female fans -- is sexist.