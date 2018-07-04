POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Syrian regime forces gain ground in Daraa | Myanmar’s military reforms? | Sexism in the World Cup
51:56
World
Syrian regime forces gain ground in Daraa | Myanmar’s military reforms? | Sexism in the World Cup
Syria's revolution is being buried where it was born. Bashar al Assad's forces gain ground in Daraa province, forcing a quarter of a million people to flee. Is it almost over for the opposition? Meanwhile, Myanmar fires one of its top generals after he's accused of atrocities against the Royhinga. Is the military reforming, or saving face? And we debate whether coverage of the World Cup's female fans -- is sexist.
July 4, 2018
