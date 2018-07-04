POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: Separated families wait for reunification
World
The Trump Presidency: Separated families wait for reunification
In the US, time is rapidly running out before a court deadline which ordered the reuniting of families of illegal immigrants. The separation of children from their parents at the border caused huge controversy and the policy has been ended by the President, Donald Trump. But getting families back together is proving problematic. Our Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Tijuana in Mexico.
July 4, 2018
