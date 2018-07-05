BizTech Share

Silicon Valley startups struggle to survive | Money Talks

California's Silicon Valley might still be considered the tech capital of the world, but a steep increase in the cost of living is driving some companies away. According to the analytics firm Edelman, nearly half of the people living in the Bay Area are thinking about leaving. In the latest report in our series looking at Silicon Valley, William Denselow meets the owners of the startups who are moving out, to move their companies up.