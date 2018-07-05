POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish lira falls more than 1% against US dollar | Money Talks
04:10
BizTech
Turkish lira falls more than 1% against US dollar | Money Talks
The Turkish lira has been dealt a fresh blow. It fell more than 1% against the US dollar on Tuesday after data showed the inflation rate hit a 14-year high in June. We speak to Taha Arvas, financial columnist at the Daily Sabah newspaper. He says rising global energy prices are the main reason behind Turkey's soaring inflation rate. And that Turkey's central bank has no choice but to increase rates again.
July 5, 2018
