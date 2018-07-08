Trade penalties hurt major US and UK businesses | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US tariffs on imports and the UK's decision to leave the European Union have one thing in common: Officials from both countries say these moves protect domestic jobs and businesses. Yet some of the most prominent companies in the US and the UK are raising red flags. Mobin Nasir reports on the rising risks to free trade. We speak to Chris Roebuck, Visiting Professor of Transformational Leadership at the Cass Business School, and TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.
July 8, 2018
