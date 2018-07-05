World Share

Rohingya Refugee Crisis: UN says Rohingya are being detained in Myanmar

The human rights chief of the United Nations says Rohingya Muslims are still fleeing Myanmar's Rakhine state, from where more than 11 thousand have fled to Bangladesh this year. But the dozens who are trying to go back are being detained. Ra'ad Al Hussein says his office has heard that 58 Rohingya who left Bangladesh to return home have been convicted on unspecified charges. Philip Owira reports.