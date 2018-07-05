POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Art and Blockchain | Tech and the Arts | Showcase
07:59
Culture
Art and Blockchain | Tech and the Arts | Showcase
Blockchains, cryptocurrencies and finance platforms... They're not the first words you'd associate with the art world, or for that matter, any kind of creativity. But a growing number of people are buying art with bitcoins and authenticating those purchases using online databases. But with industry staples like Art Basel getting in on the action, is it fair to say that this is the start of a radical transformation in the art world? What impact will Blockchain have on the art market and will consumers trust the system enough to use it? To answer those questions and more, Showcase is joined by Jason Bailey. He's a self-described art nerd that builds analytical databases of artists on his blog Artnome.
July 5, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?