Is education just a business now?

Has higher education become a business? Around the world, university and college fees have been on the rise with many students unlikely to ever pay off their debts. Are students now thinking and behaving like consumers? If so, what impact does that have on the institutions and the culture of learning? Joining us at the Roundtable is Dominic Scott, Chief Executive of the UK Council for International Student Affairs; Vidya Ramesh, who has recently graduated from the University of Cambridge; Sophie Sandor, former Education Programme Manager at the Institute of Economic Affairs; and Graeme Atherton, Director of the National Education Opportunities Network. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.