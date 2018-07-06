World Share

The War in Yemen: Misery continues for families escaping Hudaida

Hundreds of families have fled Yemen's port city of Hudaida for the capital, Sanaa. Government forces - backed by a Saudi-led coalition - have resumed attacks on Houthi rebel positions near the port. There had been a brief lull in fighting over the weekend, but those who have managed to escape the fighting say life in the camps in Sanaa is little better, as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.