British PM Theresa May meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin | Money Talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on July 5, 2018 and will meet her cabinet to discuss the progress of Brexit negotiations. On the agenda will be Downing Street's new Brexit customs plan that will show how the UK will trade with the remaining EU members. As Maria Ramos reports, the EU has been calling for clarification and a speedy resolution. We spoke to Geraint Johnes, Professor of Economics at Lancaster University for more insight.