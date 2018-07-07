BizTech Share

Tariffs bear down on US, Chinese businesses | Money Talks

The World Trade Organization and the Bank of England have become two of the most prominent voices to warn about the potentially dire consequences of global trade wars. The US has already levied punitive tariffs on its allies, including the EU. And on July 6, 2018, it is due to hit China with levies as well. Mobin Nasir reports on how Chinese consumers are bracing for the impact with insight from TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.