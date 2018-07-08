BizTech Share

West End theatres fight EU rules on lighting | Money Talks

When the UK voted in 2016 to leave the EU, one of the main reasons was excessive regulation from Brussels. Leave campaigners pointed to thousands of pages of what they consider ridiculous rules that covered everything from working hours to renewable energy. But now even the UK's famous theatre industry says it's being strangled by European red tape. Shaun Hassett shines a light on their troubles.