Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak charged with corruption | Money Talks
08:06
BizTech
It has been a dramatic fall from grace for Najib Razak, as he became the first former prime minister of Malaysia to appear in front of a judge. The scandal-ridden politician was arrested on July 3, 2018 over corruption allegations connected to the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal. Caitlin McGee reports with analysis from Clare Rewcastle, the founder and publisher of investigative blog The Sarawak Report.
July 7, 2018
