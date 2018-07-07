BizTech Share

Mexican businesses fear impact of trade tariffs | Money Talks

The victory of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico's presidential election could be seen as the biggest political shake up the country has seen in decades. He has promised to prioritise social welfare programmes. But his presidency also coincides with critical negotiations around the North American Free Trade Agreement with the US. Ediz Tiyansan reports from Mexico City with analysis from TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.