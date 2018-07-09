World Share

The Trump Presidency: Growing fears over family separations

In the US, the issue of the separation of the families of illegal immigrants continues to be highly controversial. A judge in San Diego has ordered that all children under five years old must be reunited with their parents by the end of Tuesday and older ones within two weeks after that. However, there are still conflicting accounts of how many children are involved and fears that some may never see their families again. From San Diego, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.