The Trump Presidency: Trump is due to announce pick for Supreme Court
02:08
World
The Trump Presidency: Trump is due to announce pick for Supreme Court
When he was running for US president, Donald Trump released a list of 11 candidates he would consider for a position on the Supreme Court. That list, approved by several conservative groups, helped him clinch the presidency. Now, with a vacancy on the bench, Trump can fulfil another of his campaign promises. And as Sally Ayhan reports, the decision could leave his mark on the Supreme Court for decades.
July 9, 2018
