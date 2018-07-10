BizTech Share

US and Chinese tariffs on imports take effect | Money Talks

US President Donald Trump has made good on his threats of tariffs on Chinese imports, ad Beijing's retaliation has been swift, as promised. On Friday, the world's two biggest economies slapped duties on $34 billion worth of one another's imports. It may be the first of many rounds to come. But the ones paying for it all are consumers. Jemimah Walker has more. We speak to China analyst Einar Tangen and Jeffrey Tucker, editorial director of the American Institute for Economic Research.