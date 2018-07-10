POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Guitar makers of Madrid | Music | Showcase
04:52
Culture
Guitar makers of Madrid | Music | Showcase
Not far from the National Theatre of Madrid sits a workshop whose name is synonymous with the country's rich musical culture. Inside the doors of the modest Conde workshop, each instrument is crafted with a kind of precision rarely seen these days. Since 1915, the Condes have been making guitars here sparing no amount of time or detail, which is why they've ended up in the hands of greats like Paco de Lucia, Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan.
July 10, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?