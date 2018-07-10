POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
In Uganda, people will have to pay a tax to use their social media
07:17
World
In Uganda, people will have to pay a tax to use their social media
From Facebook to Twitter, social media has become an everyday part of people's lives around the world. But in Uganda using these platforms just got a little bit harder. At the start of this month the government introduced a 5 cent daily tax on the use of social media. And Ugandans are far from impressed, saying the added cost is an attack on free speech. So is this a legitimate tariff or a way of curtailing dissent? Guest: Nicholas Opiyo Lawyer and founder of the human rights organization Chapter Four Uganda
July 10, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?