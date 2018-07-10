World Share

Who was behind a foiled plot to bomb a group of exiled Iranian opposition members in Paris?

Six people including a diplomat were detained over an alleged plot to bomb an Iranian opposition rally in Paris. The group called the People's Mujahedeen of Iran or the MEK were hosting their annual convention with thousands in attendance, including some close to the Trump administration. The MEK says the Iranian government were behind the foiled plot, but Tehran says the group orchestrated the plot themselves. So who was actually responsible? Shoaib Hasan reports.