POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bangladesh garment industry accounts for 80% of exports | Money Talks
05:33
BizTech
Bangladesh garment industry accounts for 80% of exports | Money Talks
It has been five years since the Rana Plaza garment factory in Bangladesh collapsed, killing more than 1100 people. Since then safety measures have been improved, and today the garment industry accounts for 80% of the country's exports. For this, the first of our special reports from Bangladesh, Shamim Chowdhury went to Savar near the capital Dhaka and met some of these workers, whose wages are among the world's lowest.
July 10, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?