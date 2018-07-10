World Share

South Sudan Peace

Seven years after becoming independent, South Sudan is facing a humanitarian crisis due to ongoing conflict. Millions of refugees are displaced internally and in neighbouring Uganda, and the UN is now calling it the worst humanitarian crisis in Africa since the Rwandan genocide. Peace has been elusive and short-lived. What triggered the civil war and what will it take for an agreement to stick? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.