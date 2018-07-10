POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Sudan: Is peace possible?
26:00
World
South Sudan: Is peace possible?
South Sudan’s seven years of independence has been overshadowed by the latest setback to peace talks, trying to end the country’s civil war. The violence has killed tens of thousands of people and devastated the economy. Can Africa’s youngest nation ever find permanent peace? Joining us at the Roundtable is Matthew LeRiche, Director of the Global Leadership Centre at Ohio University; Peter Biar Ajak, Senior Adviser on the South Sudan team at the International Growth Centre; Aid worker Peter Moszynski and Ahmed Adam, a Sudanese lawyer, scholar and human rights activist. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
July 10, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?