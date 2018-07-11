Culture Share

Woman Walks Ahead | Cinema | Showcase

Hollywood is constantly under fire for its portrayal of non-caucasians with Native Americans arguably suffering the most when it comes to negative stereotypes onscreen. 'Woman Walks Ahead' starring multiple Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain is looking to re-write that narrative and it's causing quite a stir. We take a look to see why and speak to Mary Stuckey for more on the effect of negative onscreen stereotypes. Stuckey is a Professor of Communication Arts and Sciences specializing in American Indian politics.