Woman Walks Ahead | Cinema | Showcase
09:00
Culture
Hollywood is constantly under fire for its portrayal of non-caucasians with Native Americans arguably suffering the most when it comes to negative stereotypes onscreen. 'Woman Walks Ahead' starring multiple Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain is looking to re-write that narrative and it's causing quite a stir. We take a look to see why and speak to Mary Stuckey for more on the effect of negative onscreen stereotypes. Stuckey is a Professor of Communication Arts and Sciences specializing in American Indian politics.
July 11, 2018
More Videos
