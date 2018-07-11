What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Is the UAE torturing prisoners in Yemen?

In recent weeks, the Associated Press has reported on the sexual and physical abuse in Yemen, at locations ranging from Emirati-run military bases to a nightclub operated by a UAE commander. Mixed up in the allegations is the United States, which reportedly has interrogated Al Qaeda suspects at these facilities. Guests: Najib Ghanem Yemeni MP and former health minister Hussain Albukhaiti Yemeni Journalist Michael Page Deputy Director of the Middle East and North Africa Division Human Rights Watch