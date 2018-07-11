POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thailand Cave Rescue: Rescued boys, coach said to be in good health
02:20
World
Thailand Cave Rescue: Rescued boys, coach said to be in good health
After a three day international operation in Thailand, all 12 boys and their football coach are out of the cave they'd been trapped in. They're now recovering in hospital, and the Thai prime minister, Prayuth Chan-Ocha says he is sincerely grateful for the determination and sacrifice involved in the rescue mission. As TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports, there's satisfaction and celebration in Thailand.
July 11, 2018
