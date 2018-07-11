BizTech Share

Business initiatives in Bangladesh empower thousands of women | Money Talks

Small-scale business initiatives have empowered hundreds of thousands of rural women across Bangladesh. Some have taken out loans using micro-finance schemes, others have become involved in social enterprises. In the second of our special series from Bangladesh, Shamim Chowdhury visited some of these women in the district of Tangail and found out about the rewards, and risks, of such schemes.