Trump in the UK: Is the president welcome?

Thousands of people are expected to protest against US President Donald Trump when he arrives in the UK for an official visit. And as a result, Trump is set to avoid central London on his working, not state, visit. He’s here to meet the Queen and Prime Minster Theresa May for bilateral talks. So will the visit achieve anything of political importance or be drowned out by the protests? Seated at the Roundtable is Sophie Walker, leader of UK Women’s Equality Party; Shabbir Lakha, Together Against Trump protest organiser; Gina Reinhardt, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Government at the University of Essex and Drew Liquerman, Republicans Overseas spokesman. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.