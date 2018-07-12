World Share

The Roma’s renewed persecution | Zimbabwe’s corruption crackdown | Women’s rights in Iran

One of Europe's largest minorities faces renewed persecution as the Italian government threatens to expel the Roma from the country. Could thousands really be forced out? Also Zimbabwe's president says he's recovered millions of dollars in stolen funds. Is Emmerson Mnangagwa delivering on his campaign promises by tackling corruption? And in Iran, a woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for removing her headscarf.