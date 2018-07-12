POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Gillian Flynn's 'Sharp Objects' mini-series | Television | Showcase
Gillian Flynn's 'Sharp Objects' mini-series | Television | Showcase
If you liked the movie 'Gone Girl' and its dark, twisted plot, it's likely you'll love Gillian Flynn's next on screen conquest: 'Sharp Objects'. HBO's latest psychological thriller mini-series is based on 'Gone Girl' author Gillian Flynn's debut novel with the same name. To tell us more about why 'Sharp Objects' has attracted so much attention and will possibly be back for a second season, we speak to Jennifer Maas. Mass is a TV reporter for 'The Wrap'.
July 12, 2018
