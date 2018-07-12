POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Shaparak Shajirzadeh: Jailed for taking off her headscarf in Iran
06:45
World
n Iran a woman who shows her hair in public can face anything from a small fine to time behind bars. Shaparak Shajarizadeh's says she has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after taking part in the #WhiteWednesday protest, which encourages women to flout the law and remove their veils. We spoke to the woman behind the campaign, Masih Alinejad. Guest: Masih Alinejad Founder of White Wednesdays and My Stealthy Freedom
July 12, 2018
