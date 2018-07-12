POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's Failed Coup: Coup survivors unsatisfied with court verdict
Turkey's Failed Coup: Coup survivors unsatisfied with court verdict
A Turkish court has sentenced 72 soldiers to life in prison for their role in the 2016 coup attempt. They're part of a larger group who blocked the Bosphorous Bridge in Istanbul. Another group of soldiers got varying sentences between 15 and 17 years in prison. Of the 250 people who died that night, 34 were killed on that bridge. And some relatives of the victims are unsatisfied with the result. Melinda Nucifora has more on this story
July 12, 2018
