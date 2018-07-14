World Share

Turkey's Failed Coup: Fetullah Gulen's extradition at a standstill

Two years after the failed coup here in Turkey, there's been little progress on Ankara's request for Fetullah Gulen to be extradited from the United States. The government says the leader of the FETO terrorist organisation orchestrated the coup attempt. As our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports, Ankara's desire to have Gulen returned home could impact the future of US-Turkey relations.