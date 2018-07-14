POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's Failed Coup: Fetullah Gulen's extradition at a standstill
02:30
World
Turkey's Failed Coup: Fetullah Gulen's extradition at a standstill
Two years after the failed coup here in Turkey, there's been little progress on Ankara's request for Fetullah Gulen to be extradited from the United States. The government says the leader of the FETO terrorist organisation orchestrated the coup attempt. As our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports, Ankara's desire to have Gulen returned home could impact the future of US-Turkey relations.
July 14, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?