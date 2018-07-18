POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: People return home to Morek despite devastation
02:10
World
The War in Syria: People return home to Morek despite devastation
It takes about five seconds to say "400 thousand people have died in the Syrian war". If you were to read out every name, a group of activists who have written them down, says, it would take three days. The dead are the casualties of a war that's now in its eighth year, but those who've survived are also suffering. Almost every place that many people once called home, is now unrecogniseable. Sarah Balter reports.
July 18, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?