NewsFeed: France win the World Cup
On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On July 16, 2018: - France goes wild after winning the World Cup - Elon Musk goes on the offensive against a British diver who helped rescue the stranded Thai football team - After 20 years of war, people in Ethiopia and Eritrea call each other - just to ask “what’s up?” #Newsfeed #WorldCup #France
July 18, 2018
