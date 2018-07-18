POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
With Nawaz Sharif in jail, is Imran Khan going to be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan?
14:23
World
With Nawaz Sharif in jail, is Imran Khan going to be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan?
Imran Khan challenged Nawaz Sharif's position as Prime Minister in court after leaked documents revealed that Sharif and his family had undisclosed offshore holdings worth millions of dollars. Pakistan's Supreme Court eventually removed Sharif as Prime Minister and barred him for life from running for public office. Then earlier this month, Sharif was convicted of corruption while taking care of his sick wife in London. So with the PML-N in disarray is Imran Khan favourite for the top job? Zafarullah Khan Former special adviser to Nawaz Sharif Syed Zafar Ali Shah Member of Imran Khan's Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Mosharraf Zaidi Political analyst
July 18, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?