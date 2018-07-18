POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Turkey safer now than it was two years ago?
17:52
World
Is Turkey safer now than it was two years ago?
Turkey’s State of emergency has been a contentious issue that has dogged the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. His critics accuse the ruling party of using emergency powers to silence dissent. But his supporters say it's not only been justified, but essential for the security of Turkey. So did the government's response to the failed coup achieve its aims and restore security to the country? Guests: Onur Erim Political adviser and author Ahmet Kasim Han International relations professor at Kadir Has University Andrew Gardner Amnesty International's Strategy and Research Manager for Turkey
July 18, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?