Is Donald Trump working for the American people or against them?
18:58
World
Both Democrats and Republicans were dumbfounded with Donald Trump’s remarks over the allegations of Russian collusion in the U.S. elections. With former CIA director John Brennan calling Trump's remarks nothing short of treasonous. Guests: Andrey Baklitskiy Consultant for the PIR center Ross Feingold. Former Asia chairmain of Republicans Abroad Larry Korb Senior fellow at the Center for American Progress
July 18, 2018
