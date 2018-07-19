POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can Nigeria's anti-Buhari alliance oust President Muhammadu Buhari?
21:25
Can Nigeria’s anti-Buhari alliance oust President Muhammadu Buhari?
Muhammadu Buhari has been Nigeria's president since 2015, but his time in office has been plagued with mystery medical trips abroad, and crises at home. His decision to run for a second term has led to more than 30 opposition groups to form an anti-Buhari alliance. Can the Nigerian president survive? Guests: Buba Galadima Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress Kayode Ogundamisi Political commentator specialising in Nigerian affairs Philip Idaewor Chairman of the UK chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress
July 19, 2018
