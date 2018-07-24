POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Don
26:00
World
The Don
President Trump's been showing he's the Godfather of world politics in his week-long European tour. He's been keeping his friends close but his enemies closer in Helsinki where he met Vladimir Putin. Before that summit he stabbed Theresa May in the back while in London. And in Brussels he tried to shake down the NATO alliance for more money. Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus we had former Kremlin adviser Alexander Nekrassov; Drew Liquerman, the Republican's Overseas spokesman, and Andre Walker, a journalist from the New York Observer.
July 24, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?